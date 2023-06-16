VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Trading Up 2.6 %

VNRX opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $99.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNRX. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VolitionRx by 316.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

(Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.