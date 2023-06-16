Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,534,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,649,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.63.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $281.83 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $283.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $722.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.51.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

