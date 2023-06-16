Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,988,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036,539 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 2.72% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $330,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after buying an additional 1,765,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,752,000 after purchasing an additional 558,059 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,400. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

