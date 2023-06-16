Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of TransDigm Group worth $206,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2,666.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $824.66 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $831.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $781.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $720.77.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,227 shares of company stock valued at $24,419,051. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

