Voya Investment Management LLC Has $204.16 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,089,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,199 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $204,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $934,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 59,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 158,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.03 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.