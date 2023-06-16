Voya Investment Management LLC Has $206.77 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,311 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Danaher worth $206,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,011,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

NYSE DHR opened at $243.51 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.31 and a 200-day moving average of $251.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

