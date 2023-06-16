Voya Investment Management LLC Has $234.15 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Analog Devices worth $234,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 911,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,301 shares of company stock worth $16,959,728. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $189.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.