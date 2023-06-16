Voya Investment Management LLC Has $249.15 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 60,103 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Devon Energy worth $249,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.