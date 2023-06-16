Voya Investment Management LLC Has $263.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,951 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Walt Disney worth $263,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $92.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

