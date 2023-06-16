Voya Investment Management LLC Has $345.14 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 246,336 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $345,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,267,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $349.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $245.32 and a 52-week high of $354.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

