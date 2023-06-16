Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,374,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $268,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Micron Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,320. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

