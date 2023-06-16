Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 216.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $247,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.5 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

