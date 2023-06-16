Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 108,973 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,357,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,973 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $258,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $182.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

