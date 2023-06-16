Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 524,114 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,114 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Mastercard worth $753,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

