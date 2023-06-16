Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,570,214 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,036,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,570,214 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 1.1% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Schlumberger worth $750,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,149 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

