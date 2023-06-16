Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 38,463 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,463 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $315,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HUM opened at $463.85 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.70 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.72.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

