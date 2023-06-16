Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 619,540 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 619,540 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $294,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

NYSE:PWR opened at $185.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.02 and its 200 day moving average is $158.97. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

