Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 75,520 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,520 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of MSCI worth $231,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $487.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.63 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

