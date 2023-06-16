Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $42.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wal-Mart de México Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Wal-Mart de México’s payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

