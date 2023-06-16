Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Mizuho

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WBA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

