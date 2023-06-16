Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $329,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $295.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The firm has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

