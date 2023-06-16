Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,042 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IJH opened at $258.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

