Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $157.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.97 and a 12-month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

