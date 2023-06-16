Warren J. Nimetz Sells 800 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,319,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,334,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

