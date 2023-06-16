WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys 198 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,580,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $377,134,000 after acquiring an additional 59,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Shares of NVDA opened at $426.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.71 and a 200 day moving average of $243.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $432.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

