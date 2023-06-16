WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $497,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $529.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $443.20 and a 1 year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

