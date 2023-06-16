WC Walker & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IVV stock opened at $443.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $444.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.84. The company has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

