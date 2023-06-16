Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,785 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 735,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $193,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $292.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.46 and a 200 day moving average of $276.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.