Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 290 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,818 shares of company stock worth $5,704,558 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.