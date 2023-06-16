Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 71 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $223.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.84.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.