Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

ISRG stock opened at $328.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $330.53. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Recommended Stories

