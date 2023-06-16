Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

