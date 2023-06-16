Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 616,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,659,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $265,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

