Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

