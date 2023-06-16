Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $547,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,349,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

