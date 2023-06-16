Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,084 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 20,286 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Laurentian lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.83, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

