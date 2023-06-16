Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average of $87.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

