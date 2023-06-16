Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,032,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

