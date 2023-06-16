Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Natixis raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 12,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $319.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $319.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

