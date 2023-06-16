Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MO opened at $44.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

