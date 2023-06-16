Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after acquiring an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

