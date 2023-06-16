Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $32.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

