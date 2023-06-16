Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $74.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.