Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 124,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 73,109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nucor by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 205,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $151.21 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

