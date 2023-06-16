Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,372 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

