Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $429.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.62 and a 200 day moving average of $363.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $430.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

