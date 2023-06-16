Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,034 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,304,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,023 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.