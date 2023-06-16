Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,056,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,665,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

