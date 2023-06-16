Whitener Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

