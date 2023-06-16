Whitener Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

